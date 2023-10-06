Earlier this week, trademark filings revealed the design of the next-generation BMW 5 Series Touring wagon. The grayscale photos lacked detail, but they provided a good look at the variant’s overall styling ethos, which isn’t far from what we saw with the 5 Series sedan that debuted in May.

A new pair of unofficial renderings apply some much-needed color to the trademark photos. They show off a stylish wagon in the M Performance guise, giving the 5 Series sportier bumpers and proper badging.

Gallery: Next-Gen BMW 5 Series Touring Wagon Renderings

2 Photos

The biggest difference with the wagon in the renderings is its bumpers. The front features prominent black trim around the lower grille opening, which looks more pronounced on the M Performance variant. The outboard intakes also feature additional glossy black trim.

At the rear, a sporty bumper appliqué encompasses the rear marker lights in triangular shapes, looking a lot like the M Performance-badged sedan. The wagon also rides lower on its suspension, denoting its sportier status, and it’s likely larger than the current-generation offering. The 5 Series sedan grew by 3.4 inches in length and 1.3 inches in width, which should only benefit the wagon’s cargo capacity.

BMW will offer the 5 Series with a plethora of powertrain choices. The entry-level 530i sedan in the US features a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, making 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The 540i, available only with all-wheel drive, has the brand’s straight-six engine producing 375 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque.

We know BMW will be offering the 5 Series Touring with a full-fat M variant. Our spy photographers have spotted it testing at the Nurburgring. Powertrain details remain elusive, but all indicators suggest it’ll borrow the hybrid powertrain from the XM SUV. The electrified V8 makes 735 hp and 737 lb-ft of torque, while the wagon is expected to deliver 718 hp.

We hope to see the next-generation BMW 5 Series Touring debut before the end of the year. But we wouldn’t be surprised if the big reveal didn’t happen until early 2024, and we probably still have to wait for the hotter M5 Touring to debut, as BMW likes to stagger the launch of new models and variants.