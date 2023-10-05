Kahn Design has a new model launching next year from its Flying Huntsman coachbuilding arm. It's called the 90 Spyder, and it takes the stubby Land Rover Defender variant, chops off the roof, and makes other modifications to create the ultimate two-seat, off-road grand tourer.

The most significant change to the SUV is the roof or lack thereof. Kahn replaces the Defender's standard roof with a removable canvas covering for open-top motoring. It stretches over a new roof system made from lightweight NS3-grade aluminum that's hammered into formed panels. The canvas top is storable in the cowl.

The black trim surrounding the taillights on the regular Defender is gone on the Flying Huntsman, blending into the new roll bar-like element. No other significant design changes are visible at the back beyond the new roof system, but the design house does depict the Land Rover with a new grille. Depending on the buyer's preferences, the production version could have other subtle tweaks.

Kahn didn't specify if it would make any changes to the powertrain. Land Rover offers the Defender 90 with gasoline and diesel engines depending on the market, including the supercharged 5.0-liter V8 that makes 518 horsepower and 461 pound-feet of torque. It can propel the SUV to 60 miles per hour in about 4.9 seconds.

The design firm said it would limit production of the Flying Huntsman 90 Spyder to just eight units a year, with the first ones scheduled for completion in Q2 2024. It takes six months to build one. Customers can commission completely one-of-one, bespoke wheel designs made to their specifications.

Company founder Afzal Kahn said the new project is about "keeping the art of coachbuilding alive and relevant." The company is heavily involved in the automotive aftermarket, building kits, and upgrading various makes and models, including Mercedes-Benz, Lamborghini, Bentley, and Jeep.

The company previously built a Defender 6x6 pickup truck. Flying Huntsman gave the build a General Motors-sourced 6.2-liter V8 engine with 430 horsepower and a six-speed automatic transmission. The six-wheeled Land Rover also received skid plates and extended wheel arches.