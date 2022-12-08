Listen to this article

Kahn Design – the UK-based company focused on visual modifications for different types of vehicles – has a new project and it’s probably not what you’d expect from the tuning firm. We’ve seen exotic vehicles and sports cars from Kahn but this time around, the tuners have worked their magic on a… London taxi. Because every car deserves some attention, right?

In fact, this isn’t the first time Kahn gets involved in modifying a London taxi. Back in 2018, the firm made a posher version of the TX4 as a send-off before its successor arrived. This new luxury taxi is based on the newer TX5 model and wears the Farelady name. This new cab has a much more modern look and luxury features that are probably beyond what you’d expect to see in a taxi.

Starting with the exterior, the TX5 gets a Maybach-inspired front grille and other smaller touches to the front fascia. There’s also a roof spoiler but it doesn’t serve any aerodynamic functions – it’s there for purely aesthetic reasons. A set of forged and machine lightweight wheels round off the design changes on the outside – in staggered 18-inch front and 19-inch rear sizes.

The cabin gets the level of attention we’ve known from Kahn’s previous projects. The company says the design of the seats is inspired by the Bugatti Chiron and there’s also a headliner with starlight, a feature we know from Rolls-Royce. Upgrades also worth mentioning are the wireless phone charging pad, switchable ambient LED lighting, and additional USB charging ports.

“It is always a privilege to work on what is truly one of the most iconic cars in the world,” Afzal Kahn, founder of Kahn Design, comments. “The Last of Line edition was a great success for us, with the vehicles all finding homes with private collectors. I look forward to embarking on a journey with new clients who wish to possess their own piece of British history in the form of the TX5 taxi.

The good news is the TX5 modified by Kahn doesn’t only come in right-hand configuration – you can also have it with the wheel on the right side. There’s bad news, too, however – the prices for a fully converted TX5 Farelady start at £99,000, which is about $121,000 with the current exchange rates. You can have it in black, blue, silver, grey, and British racing green colors with a plethora of interior combinations available.