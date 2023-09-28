The X2 isn’t among BMW’s most popular models on the market but the X1’s funkier brother will get a second generation. We’ve seen several prototypes testing on different locations around Europe and it seems that the official and full debut of the crossover is just around the corner. The automaker has released the first teaser of the new X2, which – while short and shadowy – reveals interesting design details.

The short video here was published by Domagoj Dukec – the head of the design department at BMW – on Instagram. It shows the X2 from the side and we can see its coupe-like profile at the back with a sloped roofline and an even more angled rear hatch. A gentle static spoiler puts the finishing touch.

Gallery: 2024 BMW X2 new spy photos

17 Photos

The vehicle then rotates to unveil its front end. This is where we get to see the illuminated radiator grilles, which have a different shape compared to the current X1. To a certain extent, they look more like the grilles found in the facelifted X6, though it appears that the proportions are slightly different. The headlights, on the other hand, show C-shaped LED daytime running lights.

Under its refreshed skin, the next-gen X2 will ride on BMW’s FAAR platform, which is also used by the current X1 and other models. There won’t be engines with more than four cylinders with the range-topping M35i xDrive model likely featuring a 2.0-liter turbocharged mill generating 312 horsepower. The lesser variants will feature gasoline and diesel engines depending on the region with some sort of electrification available for many of them.

Last but not least, BMW is also cooking up an all-electric iX2, which will be assembled in Germany starting later this year together with the iX1. There’s nothing official coming from the automaker regarding the specifications of this zero-emissions crossover, but we are 99.99 sure it will share its powertrain with the iX1, meaning two electric motors will generate 313 horsepower and 364 pound-feet of torque.