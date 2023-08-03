BMW is investing more than $380 million at its Regensburg factory where later this year the company will start the production of the iX2. This is a brand-new model in the firm’s lineup and is essentially an electric version of the upcoming next-generation X2. Both crossovers are currently under development and we have a new video of the zero-emissions model lapping the Nurburgring.

This is a heavily camouflaged prototype that goes for a test session on the legendary track. We can’t tell whether it is actually fast but the sound coming from the tires suggest the test driver is pushing the trial vehicle close to its limits. It surely doesn’t look slow but we don’t know its actual pace compared to other similar vehicles yet.

What we do know, however, is that the iX2 will be largely based on the iX1. The two electric crossovers will be identical on the tech side, which means the iX2 should be available as an xDrive30e model with 313 horsepower (230 kilowatts) and 364 pound-feet (494 Newton-meters) from a dual-motor system. In the corresponding iX1, up to 272 miles (438 kilometers) of range on a single charge are possible thanks to a 64.7-kilowatt-hour battery package.

In terms of design – as you can clearly see from this video – the new X2 and iX2 will adopt a completely new body shape compared to the outgoing X2. Gone will be the raised hatchback look as spy shots have confirmed the crossover will morph into a mini X6 version with a sloped roofline. The new model is expected to be significantly larger than its predecessor. Also worth pointing out is that the combustion-powered X2 and the electric iX2 will look virtually identical.

BMW hasn’t announced an official debut date for the iX2 but given its imminent start of production, we expect to see it in full and official form in the next few months. A premiere during the 2023 IAA in Munich this September doesn’t look unlikely.