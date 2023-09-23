Nissan's Sentra gets several significant changes and a slight bump in price for the 2024 model year. Now in its eighth generation, the revisions include updated styling, improved fuel economy, and a price that's up $430 over the 2023 model.
The Sentra lineup comprises three trim levels. The base S starts at $21,725, including $1,095 in destination fees. The mid-level SV begins at $22,655 and is available with an SV Premium Package that includes features like an eight-speaker Bose sound system and integrated side-mirror turn signals. At $24,815, the top-level SR gets dark chrome trim and 18-inch wheels. Inside, the SR includes heated front seats and a red-orange stitching accent similar to the Altima SR and Frontier PRO-X.
Gallery: 2024 Nissan Sentra
Most noticeably, the 2024 Sentra sports a revised front fascia with a revamped V-motion grille, new headlights, and a cleaner lower bumper design. However, the biggest change is that all trim levels come standard with Nissan's Safety Shield 360. A comprehensive package of driver assists and safety technology, it includes features like automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, and rear cross-traffic alert.
Fuel economy is up slightly across all models thanks to a revised Xtronic continuously variable transmission and stop-start technology. Equipped with the 2.0-liter inline-four-cylinder producing 149 horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque, the S and SV deliver 30 miles per gallon city and 40 mpg highway. Using the same engine, the SR produces 30 mpg city and 38 mpg highway.
|Trim
|Base Price
|MSRP (With $1,095 Destination Fee)
|S
|$20,630
|$21,725
|SV
|$21,560
|$22,655
|SR
|$23,720
|$24,815
Sales of the Sentra fell almost 40 percent from 2021, dropping to 77,124 for the 2022 model year. This year started off with a further 17 percent decline in the first quarter. Nissan hopes the 2024 will keep the Sentra competitive in a field that includes stalwarts like the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla as well as the Hyundai Elantra, Kia Forte, and Mazda 3.
Source: Nissan