Nissan's Sentra gets several significant changes and a slight bump in price for the 2024 model year. Now in its eighth generation, the revisions include updated styling, improved fuel economy, and a price that's up $430 over the 2023 model.

The Sentra lineup comprises three trim levels. The base S starts at $21,725, including $1,095 in destination fees. The mid-level SV begins at $22,655 and is available with an SV Premium Package that includes features like an eight-speaker Bose sound system and integrated side-mirror turn signals. At $24,815, the top-level SR gets dark chrome trim and 18-inch wheels. Inside, the SR includes heated front seats and a red-orange stitching accent similar to the Altima SR and Frontier PRO-X.

Most noticeably, the 2024 Sentra sports a revised front fascia with a revamped V-motion grille, new headlights, and a cleaner lower bumper design. However, the biggest change is that all trim levels come standard with Nissan's Safety Shield 360. A comprehensive package of driver assists and safety technology, it includes features like automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Fuel economy is up slightly across all models thanks to a revised Xtronic continuously variable transmission and stop-start technology. Equipped with the 2.0-liter inline-four-cylinder producing 149 horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque, the S and SV deliver 30 miles per gallon city and 40 mpg highway. Using the same engine, the SR produces 30 mpg city and 38 mpg highway.

Trim Base Price MSRP (With $1,095 Destination Fee) S $20,630 $21,725 SV $21,560 $22,655 SR $23,720 $24,815

Sales of the Sentra fell almost 40 percent from 2021, dropping to 77,124 for the 2022 model year. This year started off with a further 17 percent decline in the first quarter. Nissan hopes the 2024 will keep the Sentra competitive in a field that includes stalwarts like the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla as well as the Hyundai Elantra, Kia Forte, and Mazda 3.