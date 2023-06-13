Nissan is refreshing the eighth-generation Sentra for the 2024 model year. The automaker updates the styling across the range and makes the powertrain more efficient. However, Nissan has not provided the new fuel economy numbers just yet.

Nissan will offer the 2024 Sentra in three grades when it goes on sale in late summer: S, SV, and SR. Every Sentra receives a new front fascia with a revamped V-motion grille, a cleaner lower bumper design, and new headlights. The SV grade arrives with a new-for-2024 SV Premium Package that includes an eight-speaker Bose sound system, integrated side-mirror turn signals, and Nissan’s Intelligent Around View Monitor. The SV is also available with a new 16-inch wheel design.

Gallery: 2024 Nissan Sentra

43 Photos

The Sentra SR receives a few more updates in addition to the new face, which Nissan accents with dark chrome trim on the sporty variant. At the back, the automaker updated the lower fascia while giving the grade a new 18-inch wheel design. Inside, the SR features heated front seats as standard and a new red-orange accent stitching color that aligns more with what Nissan offers in the Altima SR and Frontier PRO-X and PRO-4X.

The SR stands out further with its red trim badging front and rear. It’s also available with two-tone paint options that feature a black roof. The option is available with Aspen White Tricoat, Monarch Orange Metallic, Electric Blue Metallic, and the new Atlantic Gray.

Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 is standard on the 2024 Sentra. It features six driver-assistant systems: automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, rear automatic braking, blind-spot warning, and high-beam assist. Forward collision warning is standard, while Nissan’s Intelligent Cruise Control is available.

Underneath the familiar sheet metal is a new Xtronic continuously variable transmission. It pairs with the Sentra’s 2.0-liter inline-four engine and features the addition of stop-start functionality. The engine makes 149 horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque.

Nissan says the updates improve the Sentra’s efficiency, but it’ll announce the official US EPA numbers later. The 2023 Nissan returns 29 miles per gallon city, 39 mpg highway, and 33 mpg combined. The Sentra SR is a smidge worse, getting 28 mpg city, 37 mpg highway, and 32 mpg combined.

We don’t know how much the 2024 Sentra will cost when it reaches dealers. That information should arrive alongside the fuel economy figures. The 2023 Nissan S starts at $21,145 (price includes the $1,095 destination charge. The 2023 Sentra SR has a $24,035 price tag. We don’t expect the 2024 Sentra’s price to creep up by much.

Sentra sales fell almost 40 percent between 2021 and 2022 to an abysmal 77,124, becoming one of the model’s worst sales years in over a decade. 2023 isn’t looking much better for the model, with sales down 17 percent through the first quarter compared to the same time last year. We’ll see if the updates can help slow or reverse the Sentra’s sales slide.