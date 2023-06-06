Mazda is sprucing up the 3 hatchback and sedan along with the CX-30 and CX-5 crossover for the 2024 model year by giving all four vehicles a Carbon Turbo variant. A follow-up to the Carbon Edition, the new variant brings an assortment of glossy black exterior accents and combines them with a fresh coat of paint. Zircon Sand Metallic was originally introduced in late 2021 on the CX-50 before the MX-5 Miata received the beige-gray shade last year.

The paint job is nicely contrasted by the shiny black front grille, side mirror caps, and alloy wheels. Inside, Mazda combines terracotta, black suede, and gunmetal accents to create what it describes as a "timeless feel that still appeals to the modern world." While the Carbon Turbo doesn’t actually have any carbon fiber as its name would imply, the vehicles do feature a turbocharged gasoline engine.

Under the hood of all cars is a 2.5-liter engine working with a six-speed automatic transmission to send power to an all-wheel-drive system. When the four-pot feeds on 93 octane fuel, it's good for 256 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque. Stick to 87 octane fuel and it makes a substantially lower 227 hp and 310 lb-ft.

Mazda says it will release pricing details when the time comes to reveal the 2024MY products. In the meantime, it's worth noting the 3 has already been updated in Japan where it recently got a 10.25-inch infotainment (up from 8.8 inches), illuminated USB-C ports, a wireless charging pad, and a Ceramic Metallic color.

For the 2023 model year, the CX-30 got slightly more power and better efficiency for its naturally aspirated 2.5-liter engine by gaining 5 hp and 2 mpg. It also benefited a safety boost with the addition of rear-side airbags and rear seat belt pre-tensioners along with B- and C-pillar improvements

As for the CX-5, it could be entering one of its last model years since a next-generation crossover is expected to launch in 2025. Even though Mazda now also has the CX-50 in its growing portfolio, a recent report from the Australian magazine Drive says a new CX-5 is planned. However, nothing is official yet considering CX-5 product manager Mitsuru Wakiie admitted back in February the model faces an uncertain future: "I'm not sure whether we are going to introduce a CX-5 or not, so I can't give you any details."

Some would argue it deserves to live considering it was the company's best-selling vehicle last year, with 365,135 units delivered worldwide.