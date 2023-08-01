Mazda shoppers holding off on a potential CX-5 purchase, we have some good news and bad news for you. Prices on 2024 models are up across the lineup, and if you were hoping to score an entry-level S trim, the cost is way up because it no longer exists. That's obviously the bad news, but if you were eyeballing a turbocharged model, you have more trim levels to choose from. And the price increases are far less dramatic.

Let's get the bad news out of the way first. With Mazda cutting the base 2.5 S trim from the lineup, the 2.5 S Select is now the cheapest CX-5 you can get. It starts at $29,300 – $2,600 more than the 2023 CX-5 2.5 S, but you get more for your money. Select comes standard with heated front seats (power for the driver), a six-speaker stereo, and new for 2024 is Mazda's i-Stop automatic engine start/stop system. This helps the S Select do a bit better at the pump, with EPA combined fuel mileage estimates rising to 28 mpg.

A direct price comparison to last year's 2.5 S Select shows an $800 year-over-year increase, which is a bit easier to take than $2,600 but never the less, it's the new least-expensive model. Other CX-5 trims receive a similar price bump, though the 2.5 Turbo is gone completely. It's replaced by the new Carbon Turbo as the cheapest way to get a boosted CX-5, and it comes with a $150 increase over the outgoing trim. Announced earlier this year, the Carbon Turbo offers two new exterior colors – Platinum Quartz or Zircon Sand Metallic – with a plethora of black accents.

Turbo Premium is a new trim for 2024, slotting between Carbon Turbo and the range-topping Turbo Signature. As such, it blends a bit of sport and luxury by retaining plenty of black trim, whereas the Signature brings more silver and aluminum to the party. At $37,800, Turbo Premium is only $800 over the Carbon Turbo and is considerably less than Turbo Signature, which climbs to $40,600 – a $950 bump from 2023.

Here's a complete list of 2024 CX-5 trims and prices, along with 2023 pricing for comparison.

2024 Mazda CX-5 Trim 2024 Price 2023 Price YoY Increase CX-5 2.5 S Select $29,300 $28,500 $800 CX-5 2.5 S Preferred $30,650 $30,190 $460 CX-5 2.5 S Carbon Edition $31,950 $31,100 $850 CX-5 2.5 S Premium $33,900 $33,000 $900 CX-5 2.5 S Premium Plus $36,500 $35,500 $1,000 CX-5 2.5 Carbon Turbo $37,000 $36,850 (2.5 Turbo) $150 CX-5 2.5 Turbo Premium $37,800 N/A N/A CX-5 2.5 Turbo Signature $40,600 $39,650 $950

Aside from the addition of i-Stop on the 2.5 S Select, Mazda adds two front USB ports to the Bose stereo on 2.5 S Carbon Edition trims. 2.5 S Premium Plus trims gain wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with wireless phone charging. All 2024 Mazda CX-5 trims will go on sale in the fall.