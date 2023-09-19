The second generation Opel Zafira made its official debut in February 2005 based on a new platform compared to its predecessor. While most of the engines were new, the range was partly carried over from the Zafira A, including the range-topping 2.0-liter turbo mill. It was exclusive to the Zafira OPC and had 237 horsepower in stock form. Now, almost 15 years after its discontinuation, the four-cylinder unit gets a significant power boost thanks to a German tuning company.

TurboZentrum introduces Stage 2 turbo kit for Opel’s Z20LEH four-pot and says the main difference compared to the kits for this unit is the new and optimized size and shape of the compressor wheel. The company forges its own components and has designed the new turbo kit especially for the airflow and exhaust specifications of the 2.0-liter turbo engine. The result, TurboZentrum says, is impressive.

The peak output of the Zafira OPC after the turbo upgrade kit increases to 400 hp and the power curve is flatter compared to the stock engine. In addition, the new turbocharger delivers the stock levels of air mass at a significantly lower turbocharger speed, which means the load on the turbo is lower positively affecting the unit’s longevity.

The price of the turbo upgrade kit is $,1972 (1,844 Euros) and there’s also a Stage 1 turbocharger for $1,495 (1,398 Euros). The same 2.0-liter engine is also found under the hood of the Opel Astra OPC (generation H), which means the same hardware upgrade is also available for the hatchback.

As a final note, the second-generation Zafira was the last to offer an OPC version. The third-gen model had smaller 1.4- and 1.6-liter turbocharged gas units and the most powerful engine option was the 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel with 192 hp. After the model discontinuation in 2019, Opel started putting the Zafira badge on a slightly larger commercial vehicle with an available passenger version. The Zafira Life is also sold with a fully electric powertrain.