Porsche is readying an electric 718 Boxster. It won’t go on sale until 2025, but numerous spy shots and videos have already captured the new EV. The latest sighting shows the convertible lapping the Nurburgring race track.

Don’t let Porsche’s deceptive camouflage fool you into thinking this has an internal combustion engine. The center-exit exhaust tip is fake and is part of the cladding that hides the rear-end styling. Just above the fake outlet and license plate is the cutout for the charge port, which has been spotted opened in previous spy photos.

Gallery: 2025 Porsche Boxster EV new spy photos

26 Photos

The Boxster EV is wearing Porsche’s usual black camouflage and cladding that covers and hides the front and rear fascias. The company even partially covered the headlights and taillights but can’t hide the car’s sharper styling. We haven’t seen inside the cabin yet but expect to find screens throughout.

We don’t know much about the car’s powertrain. It’ll likely debut with a single-motor setup powering the rear wheels. A dual-motor all-wheel-drive variant will likely arrive later, and it’ll be interesting to see how Porsche packages the sports car. The new EV will see the end of the model’s turbocharged flat-four and naturally aspirated flat-six engines.

When the new 718 arrives, Porsche will have it on a dedicated architecture designed for the company’s smaller models, with nothing from the current cars carrying over to the new ones. We expect the automaker to use components from its other offerings, possibly utilizing hardware from the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) that it’s co-developing with Audi. The PPE architecture will underpin the Macan EV and Q6 E-Tron.

A Cayman variant will join the Boxster EV. However, our spy photographers haven’t captured the hard-top coupe out testing, so we don’t know if the pair will debut together. Porsche hasn’t said when the new EV could break cover, but we expect it to happen in 2024 as it shifts toward building more EVs. The company expects electric vehicles to account for over 80 percent of its sales by 2030.