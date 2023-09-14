The AMG G63 4x4 Squared is already the most outrageous model Mercedes sells nowadays but Mansory has managed to give the all-terrain SUV a truly polarizing appearance. Fully customized inside and out, the new Gronos 4x4 boasts a beefy body kit with fender flares and a carbon fiber hood. Although the iconic G remains as boxy as ever, we're being told these newly developed body parts have all been developed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind.

The exterior changes also include four extra lights above the windshield, a rear-mounted carbon fiber spare wheel cover, and more vents than we'd ever think would be possible to see on a G-Class. The roof edge spoiler further separates this wild build from the "regular" AMG G63 4x4 Squared, as does the rear bumper guard. Carbon was used extensively throughout the exterior as it covers the side mirror caps, the bases for the turn signals, air intakes, and the wheel arches.

Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4 Squared By Mansory

Optionally available with armoring, Mansory's bonkers AMG G63 4x4 Squared rides on forged 22-inch wheels with all-terrain 325/55 R22 Pirelli tires at both axles. Inside, the white and blue leather cabin has the start/stop button mounted on the headliner while the rear hosts a pair of individual seats separated by a full-length center console. Hundreds of LEDs have been embedded into the door cards to create a colorful starry sky effect.

It wouldn't be a complete tuning package without changes underneath the hood where the twin-turbo 4.0-liter engine calls home. The V8 has been massaged to deliver a whopping 850 horsepower and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque to unlock a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in just four and a half seconds. Flat out, the AMG G63 4x4 Squared upgraded by Mansory will reach an electronically governed top speed of 130 mph (210 km/h).

Price isn’t mentioned but with only 10 units planned and the donor car with its portal axles costing around $350,000, let's just say the Gronos 4x4 isn't cheap.