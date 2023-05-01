The vehicle tuner Mansory is not known for its subtle creations. With this in mind, the wild-looking Mercedes-AMG G63 that goes by the name P900 is exactly what you'd expect from the company, but it's still quite a sight to see.

Mansory says the P900's theme is desert sand performance. The body's gold color is the shade Sand Desert Gloss. To contrast against this hue, sections like the hood, rear wing, and many pieces of trim are exposed, forged carbon fiber. The SUV rides on monoblock-style wheels with a 24-inch diameter.

Gallery: Mansory P900 Based On Mercedes-AMG G63

10 Photos

The interior is also a sandy shade that's a bit more orange than the color on the exterior. White piping accents the look.

The P900 name comes from Mansory's powertrain upgrades. It pushes the output to 899 horsepower (670 kilowatts) and 885 pound-feet (1,200 Newton-meters) of torque. For comparison, a stock G63 in the United States makes 577 hp and 627 lb-ft.

With Mansory's upgrades, the G63 reaches 62 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph. These are major upgrades over the stock acceleration of hitting 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and a maximum velocity of 130 mph.

Mercedes-Benz has significant upgrades for the G-Class coming. Spy shots show that a refreshed version of the SUV is under development. It receives updates to the front and rear fascia. The headlights also get new graphics. The interior might get the latest MBUX infotainment tech.

An even bigger change is that the electric EQG is on the way in 2024. It looks like the combustion-powered version and still has a ladder frame chassis. However, this version has an electric motor turning each wheel. This setup allows the vehicle to do tank turns. The powertrain output is reportedly between 600 hp and 670 hp. The battery pack allegedly provides up to 310 miles of range.

Mercedes recently celebrated building the 500,000th G-Class since beginning production in 1979. To commemorate the milestone, the company gave it a retro color scheme.