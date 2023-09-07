Mercedes has a strong presence in Munich this week at the 2023 IAA Mobility by showcasing the Concept CLA Class and the new E-Class Estate. It's also exhibiting a camouflaged prototype of the purely electric G-Class coming next year, along with the new E-Class All-Terrain and the updated EQA, EQB, and EQV models. As if that wasn't enough, the three-pointed star also managed to sneak in a car it hasn't formally announced yet.

Say hello to the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept E Performance. It was only about three weeks ago when the second-generation AMG GT Coupe was unveiled in "55" and "63" flavors and now the peeps from Affalterbach are already previewing a range-topping variant. It might look nearly the same as the already revealed models but aside from the heavily tinted lights, it also has a modified bumper to accommodate a charging port.

Mercedes-AMG GT Concept E Performance at IAA 2023

Yes, this concept (although it's basically a prototype) is a plug-in hybrid and boasts an electric motor driving the rear axle. It keeps the V8 under the hood, and the result is a combined output of more than 800 horsepower. That's a massive increase compared to the GT 63 and its "measly" 577 hp. Torque isn't mentioned but surely, it's way up compared to the 590 pound-feet (800 Newton meters) of the current flagship variant.

By becoming a much larger car (with 2+2 seating) for its second iteration, the AMG GT Coupe is big enough to accommodate the intricate plug-in hybrid V8 setup. In the GT 63 S E Performance, the electrified powertrain is good for a monstrous 831 hp and over 1,032 lb-ft (1,400 Nm). It remains to be seen whether this new coupe will match those numbers.

As impressive as these specs are, lest we forget the new two-door GT weighs 4,343 pounds (1,970 kilograms). It goes without saying the PHEV variant will be even heavier after adding the electric motor, battery, and whatnot.

Look for the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept E Performance to morph into a production model in 2024.