In mid-2016, Mercedes-AMG asked Lewis Hamilton to promote the unveiling of the GT R and now the seven-time Formula 1 is back to show off the second-generation model. Still rocking a V8 engine, Affalterbach’s Porsche 911 rival is billed as being a beautiful car by the 38-year-old British driver. He owns a first-gen model but argues the successor is better for day-to-day usability after gaining a pair of extra seats.

Yes, the new GT is a four-seater. Well, it’s technically a 2+2, much like its competitor from Zuffenhausen. In case you're curious, people up to 1.5 meters (4'11") tall can sit in the back. In the press release published last week, Mercedes-AMG said the two extra seats will be an optional feature, so those who don't need the extra practicality can still get the car strictly as a two-seater.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe

Speaking of the front seats, the video shows the 2024 GT with the optional AMG Performance seats that are more body-hugging by offering greater lateral support while featuring ventilation openings in the backrests. Switch to the Sport, Sport+, or RACE driving mode, and the side bolsters are automatically narrowed.

We never thought the day would come when AMG would brag about how a coupe has a load-through function after folding the rear seats to carry longer and more voluminous cargo. Later in the video, product manager Matthias Schmidt goes as far as to say the new model has a "huge compartment," accessible via the electrically operated tailgate.

With the second generation, AMG is changing the nomenclature by dropping the letters (C, S, R) from the model's name. Going forward, the German sports car will be aligned with its roadster sibling – the SL – by switching to numbers. Initially, only "55" and "63" will be offered, and both will share a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8.

If the three-pointed star intends to give the GT Coupe the SL's four-cylinder engine, there will also be a "43" model with a 2.0-liter unit. At the other end of the hierarchy, a plug-in hybrid with "E Performance" branding is planned.