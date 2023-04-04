Listen to this article

It's not uncommon to see big SUVs with some measure of camouflage coverings prowling the streets of Detroit. Such a sighting usually involves something from the General Motors family or Ford, but this time our photographer caught an Infiniti QX80 on the move. It's our first sighting of a prototype for the luxury SUV's next generation, and with the current model dating back to 2010, it's about time.

If you're a fan of the current QX80, it looks like Infiniti won't be rocking the boat too much in terms of overall design. We still see a rather boxy SUV with slab sides and a tall greenhouse, but openings for headlights offer clues to its new face. As is popular with most new vehicles, thin lights are mounted up high with a second set of vertically-oriented lights mid-mounted in the front end. A larger trapezoid grille is in the middle, mounted above a prominent pair of rectangular vents at the lower end of the fascia.

Gallery: Next-Generation Infiniti QX80 Spy Photos

12 Photos

There's no question that Infiniti takes inspiration for the new design from its QX80 Monograph concept. If you don't remember it, we understand. It debuted way back in 2018, but there's a clear resemblance with the design cues visible on the front. Of note are also flush door handles, but the taillights look different from the concept. In the last five years, trends have seen lights in general get smaller, and these look considerably thinner compared to both the current model and the QX80 Monograph. The rear fascia exhibits some similarity, however, both in what we can see with the reflectors and body lines beneath the plastic coverings.

Other tidbits we can see through the plastic include a thinner D-pillar that still incorporates the QX80's angled rear glass. Fender vents are still in place, and they appear functional since the camouflage is cut to allow airflow through them.

Beyond that, Infiniti does a good job of hiding smaller design details but we know internal combustion power is still at play. The grille is wide open, and we see exhaust pipes tucked beneath the rear fascia. Powertrain details are still a mystery, but we're expecting turbocharged V6 power in place of the enduring 5.6-liter V8.

This is just our first sighting, but Nissan sometimes moves pretty fast on debuts once prototypes are seen in public. Being Nissan's luxury branch, Infiniti could reveal the new QX80 later this year as a 2024 model. But a debut next year for 2025 isn't out of the question either.