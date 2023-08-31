The Porsche versus BMW rivalry never gets boring. The two German companies offer some of the most capable performance models on the market and it is always interesting to see how they compare on the drag strip. In today’s dose of high-octane races, two of the hottest and most potent sports cars meet on the track.

Carwow’s latest video which you can find attached at the top of this page puts against each other the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and the BMW M3 CS. Obviously, these are two very different machines in many aspects but as it turns out, their performance on the track is very similar, which makes this race very, very close. Let’s put the numbers on the table.

Gallery: 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS: First Drive Video Review

Starting with the sports car from Stuttgart, the 911 GT3 RS relies on a 4.0-liter flat-six engine delivering 518 horsepower and 342 pound-feet of torque. It is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. As a track-focused car, several lightweight measures help keep the weight down to around 3,200 pounds.

Against it is the M3 CS – a car that we talked about earlier today regarding a new video posted by BMW M and filmed at the Nurburgring. The speedy sedan has a 3.0-liter inline-six twin-turbo engine under the hood with an output of 542 horsepower, delivered to all four wheels. The Bavarian vehicle is significantly heavier though, tipping the scales at 3,890 lbs. It is also cheaper than the Porsche.

The video at the top of this page shows a series of drag races between the two cars. The first one has a clear winner but things look incredibly tight in the second run. Which car takes the overall win? The answer is in the video.