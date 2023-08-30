It's not every day that we see a new supercar from Alfa Romeo. To the credit of the storied Italian brand, specifics on this mysterious model have been kept well under wraps. The mystery will soon be revealed, however, and you can watch it happen live right here. The big debut starts at 11:00 AM Eastern, or for our Motor1.com friends across the pond, 5:00 PM CEST.

Details have indeed been carefully guarded, but that doesn't mean we're completely in the dark about this new supercar. Rumors circulated ages ago, revolving around a car possibly paying homage to the gorgeous (and extremely rare) 33 Stradale from the late 1960s. Curiously, we heard the car was nearly sold out before even getting an official green light from Stellantis, but we finally received official word in July from Alfa CEO CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato that the car would debut August 30. And that day is nigh.

We've also been handed a few official teaser images, which you can see above along with our own Motor1.com unofficial rendering of how this car might look. It's believed to use the bones of the Maserati MC20, already a capable supercar in its own right. In the hands of Alfa Romeo designers, we'll get a fresh body with all kinds of retro cues, and it could be called the 6C or 33. Under the engine cover behind the cockpit, Maserati's twin-turbocharged Nettuno V6 will reportedly get a healthy hybrid boost with at least one electric motor, if not two. Output could reach 800 horsepower – provided the rumors and our sources are accurate.

That's something we won't know until the covers are finally lifted, but you can place bets on two things being correct right now. This new Alfa Romeo will be extremely rare – we've heard just 33 could be built. And it will also be extremely expensive, likely into the seven-figure range. However, if it's already sold out, it's possible we may never learn the price.

Join us live right here for the big reveal, where your (and our) questions will be answered.