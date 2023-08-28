The Rimac Nevera is now the fastest electric vehicle around the Nurburgring after beating Tesla’s lap record by 20 seconds. Just earlier this year, the Croatian hypercar also set an EV record at the Goodwood Festival of Speed – more details about those two records can be found at the related links below. But if you want to know whether the Nevera is faster in a standing-start drag race than two of the world’s most capable machines on two wheels, just stay in this article.

In its new video, Carwow lines up a fantastic trio. The Nevera with its four electric motors and a combined output of 1,914 horsepower is the only automobile in this race. It is mighty powerful but it is also the heaviest in this drag race by far, tipping the scales at 5,070 pounds (2,300 kilograms) due to its massive 120-kilowatt-hour battery pack.

Gallery: Rimac Nevera First Customer Delivery In United States

9 Photos

There’s also a MotoGP bike on the track. It has a 1,000-cc engine with a peak output of 270 hp and weighs in at around 346 lbs (157 kg). Last but not least, a Suzuki Hayabusa is also at the drag strip but this is not a factory example – it has a supercharger added to its 1.3-liter four-cylinder mill for a power output of 380 hp. It tips the scales at around 566 lbs (257 kg).

As you would probably imagine even only from the numbers, these three machines are pretty fast. There’s no shortage of power but as it often turns out, traction is way more important in these drag races. The Nevera has zero problems with its all-wheel drive but the two bikes struggle to find enough traction from the start.

Of course, we are not going to spoil the results of this drag race. We will just tell you that it’s an impressively close battle between the Rimac and the race bike. The Hayabusa? It is mighty powerful but it has issues finding enough traction.