New spy photos capture the refreshed Porsche 911 Targa hot-weather testing in southern Europe. The model continues to hide its styling changes with cladding across the fascias, but Porsche can’t hide everything.

The 911 Targa will receive a new front bumper and headlights. The most noticeable change is the number of horizontal slats in the intakes. The new car only has two, and the daytime running lights are absent, but we expect those to be covered up. The Porsche will also get revamped headlights with integrated indicators.

Gallery: New Porsche 911 Targa Spy Photos

At the rear, cladding hides the new bumper, although the exhaust outlets are positioned closer together. Porsche also covers most of the fascia, obscuring the taillight changes and other tweaks. We expect the company to revamp the engine grille design, too.

The cabin should remain familiar, although there will be updates. Previous spy shots revealed the car’s new fully digital instrument cluster, and we expect the brand to make some updates to the infotainment system. However, everything else should be familiar to a current 911 owner.

The Targa 4 makes 379 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque from its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine. When properly equipped, it can reach 60 miles per hour in 4.2 seconds and a 179-mph top speed. The 4S makes more power, delivering 443 hp and 390 lb-ft of twist, sending the car to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds. It can reach 188 mph.

The GTS makes 473 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. The 911 can hit 60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds with the Sport Chrono Package. It can also reach 190 mph, besting the 4S. There are rumors that the Carrera could adopt a naturally aspirated flat-six engine, but that’s not easily transmitted through spy photos, leaving us to wonder if Porsche will also update the powertrain.

The updated 911 Targa could get a price increase when it goes on sale. The entry-level Targa 4 on sale today starts at $134,500 (prices exclude the destination charge). The Targa 4S commands $151,400, while the Targa 4 GTS has a starting price of $171,000.

Porsche hasn’t told us when it’d reveal the refreshed 911, but it should happen later this year. We could see the automaker roll out the redesigned lineup as early as September, but it’s important to remember that the company often staggers the release of revised models. That means we might not see the Targa and the rest of the 911 lineup debut later. We most certainly won’t see the refreshed GT3 break cover anytime soon.