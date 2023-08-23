American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) already contributes to vehicles like the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison, GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition, GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition, and other rugged off-roaders. The company is now expanding the availability of its upgrades by offering the Upcountry, Upcountry+, and Level II upfit programs for the 2024 Jeep Wrangler.

The Upcountry pack is available for the Wrangler Rubicon and Willys and adds $7,476 to their price. It includes a 2.0-inch suspension lift, larger fender flares, and a spare tire relocation kit. The truck rides on AEV Pintler wheels with a satin-black finish and 35-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires. The ProCal unit corrects the speedometer and gear ratio for the larger rubber.

The Upcountry+ is also for the Rubicon and Willys and costs $11,599. In addition to the parts from the regular Upcountry pack, this one has a new front bumper, skid plate, and non-winch cover plate. There's also an off-road camera relocation kit.

The Level II is at the top of the range and costs $20,049. It's exclusively for the Rubicon. The package adds to the Upcountry+ by including AEV's 2.5-inch DualSport suspension with Bilstein 5100 shocks and a steering damper. The SUV has 37-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires on AEV Savegre II wheels. The upfitter also adds a new rear bumper and tire carrier.

The Level II upgrade for the Rubicon 4xe plug-in hybrid is $22,099 and adds a 4.56 gear upgrade.

The table below shows the off-road angles after the Level II upgrade.

Approach Angle 50 Degrees Breakover Angle 33 Degrees Departure Angle 43 Degrees

The AEV upgrade packages will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Buyers can order the improvements from dealers. After the initial assembly at the Toledo Assembly Complex, the SUVs go to AEV for the additional work.

AEV previously worked with Jeep for the 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary by offering the SUV with its Level II package. The limited-run model sold out in just two hours. The companies decided to expand the availability of the offerings this year.