If you were planning to buy a new Ferrari 812 Competizione or Competizione Aperta, then there's some bad news because both of them are already sold out. The company is making just 999 units of the coupe and 599 examples of the versions with the removable roof panel.

Ferrari contacted its clients and offered them the right of first refusal to purchase the new models. The company chief marketing and commercial officer Enrico Galliera told Top Gear that the price for the 812 Competizione was €499,000 in Italy and €578,000 for the Aperta.

"It’s true, we have much higher demand for this car, and one of my jobs is to explain to other important members of the ‘family’ why we are not able to satisfy all the demand," Galliera said to Top Gear.

Deliveries of the hardtop won't begin until the first quarter of 2022. Buyers won't get their Aperta until the fourth quarter of 2022.

Both models pack a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 that makes 830 horsepower and 510 pound-feet (692 Newton-meters) of torque. Peak power hits at 9,250 rpm, and the engine revs up to 9,500 rpm. A seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic has tweaks to shift five percent faster than the version in the 812 Superfast.

This powertrain lets the coupe reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.85 seconds and 124 mph in 7.5 seconds. The top speed is 211 mph. Ferrari isn't publishing these figures for the Aperta yet, but expect the performance to suffer slightly because of the additional weight.

The Aperta's removable roof panel is carbon fiber. The model has slightly different styling than the coupe by losing the cascading louvers in the rear deck, in favor of roll hoops and flatter sculpting for the tail.