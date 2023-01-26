Listen to this article

In December 2021, Motor1.com covered Scuderia Ferrari Formula One driver Carlos Sainz Jr. visiting the Prancing Horse to spec his car through the brand's Tailor Made personalization program. Now, he has finally taken delivery of the custom 812 Competizione.

The Ferrari is a major upgrade for Sainz. His current car is a Volkswagen Golf. His parents bought him the hatchback as a gift when he turned 18. He kept it even while racing in F1 for the Toro Rosso, Renault, McLaren, and Ferrari squads.

Sainz says he prefers cars in dark colors. He specified his 812 Competizione in a deep shade of gray with a satin finish that alters the color slightly depending on how light hits the body. The wheels are black. Red brake calipers and subtle stripes add a little brightness to the exterior.

Sainz also personalized the interior. The carbon-fiber tread plates have "Smoother Operator" on them in silver. The carpets have his 55 racing number as part of the stripes. The rest of the cabin is dark gray with red accents to match the exterior.

The engine's sound gives Sainz a thrill, but that's not too surprising. The naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 makes a wonderfully aggressive noise. On the road, he enjoys going through the gears just to hear how the powerplant's note changes.

Ferrari is making 999 examples of the 812 Competizione coupe and 599 units of the Competizione Aperta with a removable carbon-fiber roof panel. The V12 under the long hood pumps out 830 horsepower (619 kilowatts) and 510 pound-feet (692 Newton-meters) of torque. It can rev to 9,500 rpm. A seven-speed, dual-clutch gearbox handles sending the power to the wheels.

The coupe can hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.85 seconds and 124 mph (200 kph) in 7.5 seconds. The top speed for it is 211 mph.

Sainz had a good 2022 season in F1. He finished fifth in the drivers' championship and scored nine podium finishes. His best result was winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.