Ford has around 13,000 orders for the 2024 Mustang ahead of beginning shipments next week, according to The Detroit News. Ahead of sending the first batch out, the automaker is divulging a little about what customers want.

So far, 67 percent of orders are for the V8 engine, which suggests the other third are for the turbocharged four-cylinder. A Ford spokesperson tells Motor1.com that 27 percent of shipments are for the six-speed manual, which includes the Mustang GT and Dark Horse.

"We tend to see more demand from enthusiasts for the V-8 whenever an all-new Mustang is introduced," Jim Owens, Mustang brand manager, told The Detroit News.

Ford previously announced some other stats about 2024 Mustang customers. For example, 50 percent of turbocharged four-cylinder EcoBoost buyers are choosing the optional High Performance Package. Among GT buyers, 22 percent are getting the Performance pack that includes Brembo brakes, 19-inch wheels, a Torsen differential, a strut tower brace, a K-brace, larger rear sway bars, and heavy-duty springs. Plus, 26 percent of them are getting the Nite Pony styling equipment option.

In terms of colors, Shadow Black is the most popular with a take rate of 17 percent. Oxford White is in second place at 13 percent, and Rapid Red is third at 11 percent. For the Dark Horse model specifically, Blue Ember is the favored shade at 39 percent.

The 2024 Mustang starts at $32,515 for the entry-level EcoBoost Fastback. The cheapest V8 is the GT Fastback for $44,090 after the gas-guzzler tax. The range-topping Dark Horse is $60,850.

Ford also has a whole range of Mustang-based track-only models. The Dark Horse S is the entry-level example, but we don't have details about it yet. The Dark Horse R has over 500 hp and upgrades to the cooling system, Multimatic DSSV racing dampers, an adjustable suspension, a Borla exhaust, and a fuel cell for $145,000.

The Mustang GT4 is for the eponymous racing class. Multimatic builds them with a Ford Performance 5.0-liter V8, DSSV dampers, and a Holinger dog-ring gearbox. A unique aero package fits the regulations for these competition series around the world.

The Mustang GT3 is the top racing version. It'll compete in the 2024 World Endurance Championship season, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans. There will also be teams in the IMSA GTD Pro class in the United States.

