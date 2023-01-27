Listen to this article

The Bugatti W16 Mistral has arrived in Tokyo, Japan as part of its world tour which began in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Known for its cutting-edge technology, rich culture, and extensive heritage, Tokyo is the perfect city to showcase the ultimate roadster, which draws upon over a century of Bugatti history and is imbued with the very latest automotive design innovations.

During its visit, the W16 Mistral visited the Kanda Myojin Shrine, an ancient temple in Tokyo, and the Oishi Park, with Mount Fuji in the distance and Lake Kawaguchi in front. The car also stopped at the globally acclaimed Gora Kadan, a former retreat of the imperial Family, which is a seamless blend of nature, tradition, and luxury.

Gallery: Bugatti W16 Mistral Roadster in Tokyo, Japan

18 Photos

The images provided by Bugatti to commemorate the visit were stunning, to say the least. The black W16 Mistral provided a stark contrast against the vivid hues of Tokyo, highlighting everything about the 1,578-horsepower (1,177-kilowatt) quad-turbo roadster.

“Tokyo and Japan have always been a natural home for Bugatti. Ours is a brand that is guided by our traditions but always driven by the very latest advancements in technology, engineering, and design. The W16 Mistral is an ideal showcase of our values, evolving from a long lineage of beautiful Bugatti roadsters, but forever pushing forward with incomparable levels of performance and luxury," said Kostas Psarris, Regional Director Middle East & Asia at Bugatti.

The Bugatti Tokyo showroom was formally opened by official Bugatti partner Sky Group, and the W16 Mistral took center stage at the showroom, with customers being treated to an evening at a globally renowned Michelin-star restaurant nearby.

All 99 examples of the W16 Mistral were sold immediately due to extraordinary demand from Bugatti collectors throughout the world. Car customizations will begin this year in Molsheim. After its visit to Tokyo, the W16 Mistral will continue its world tour, heading to the island city-state of Singapore.