BMW kicked off deliveries of the new M2 only a few weeks ago but a prototype of a supposedly beefier iteration is already being tested at the Nürburgring. A new rendering from Motor.es attempts to peel off the camouflage in a speculative manner to predict the hotter G87-generation coupe. Having seen the M3 CS and how the M division made it look slightly different than the regular sedan, it shouldn't be all that hard to imagine a potential M2 CS.

Enthusiast site BMWBLOG reports the higher-specification M2 will be introduced near the end of 2025 with the Clubsport moniker. Naturally, it's said to use an uprated version of the same S58 engine shared by the M2, M3, and M4 models. We're hearing the twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six engine will have anywhere between 500 to 520 hp, thus making it just about as potent as the two larger M cars in Competition guise.

As to how many pedals it'll have, the same report states BMW will install just two. In other words, the M2 CS is rumored to come exclusively with the eight-speed automatic transmission. Unlike the M3 CS with its xDrive setup, the smaller coupe will be offered with a RWD layout. However, some say an M2 xDrive is under consideration and could arrive later in the model's life cycle.

Although not visible in the adjacent rendering, the M2 CS is believed to get an integrated rear spoiler à la M3 CSL E46. You can see it below in a spy shot depicting a prototype caught last week undergoing testing near the Green Hell. At the front, expect a redesigned bumper with larger air intakes, along with a red contour for the kidney grille to echo the M3 CS. As with the super sedan, there will be few paint options, but one of them is said to be particularly special, according to BMWBLOG.

We're still likely two years away from the car's supposed debut, so it seems strange BMW is already testing the M2 CS. Perhaps it's coming sooner than that?