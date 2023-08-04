The second generation Audi Q3 was originally launched in July 2018, meaning the premium crossover is now five years old. With just 8,925 deliveries in the United States during the first six months of the year, it isn’t exactly a bestseller for the German brand. Its age and market performance clearly show the model needs a refresh and work on the facelifted Q3 has already started. We have a rendering that previews what the crossover could look when it debuts sometime in 2025.

Our pals at Motor.es produced this exclusive digital drawing based on early test prototypes they’ve seen. Our spy photographers are yet to catch a Q3 trial vehicle but it seems that the visual changes to the crossover won’t be big. This shouldn’t really come as a surprise given Audi’s history of giving its core models just subtle revisions for their mid-cycle facelifts.

From what is known so far, the front fascia will wear the largest amount of design changes. These will still be limited to a new radiator grille and headlights with new internal graphics, though. There might be other smaller tweaks too, but they won’t represent a drastic departure from the styling of the Q3 that is still available at the showrooms.

Speaking of the current Q3 (pictured in the gallery above), for the 2024 model year, the crossover gained adaptive cruise assist as standard equipment. Models equipped with the Convenience package gain Homelink, and there's an optional wireless charging pad. Arkona White is a new exterior color for the 2024 MY and it replaces Ibis White, while Progressive Red metallic takes over for Tango Red metallic.

As a reminder, the Q3 is currently available in the United States only with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine in two power stages. The base Q3 40 TFSI has a peak output of 181 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque, while the more powerful Q3 45 TFSI comes with 228 hp and 258 lb-ft of twist. The 2024 Q3 starts at $38,195 with destination fees included.