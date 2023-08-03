The GMC Hummer EV has been out for a little while now, and in that time it's earned a reputation for being both big and fast. And with a whopping 9,000-pound curb weight, it's also exceedingly heavy. Two of those attributes will soon grow even larger thanks to an overlanding upfit from EarthCruiser, which we'll see revealed sometime in August.

That's the crux of a new teaser photo, shared recently by GMC and EarthCruiser on social media. We first learned of this mashup back in March, when we saw a shadowed image featuring solar panels atop a GMC Hummer body. Now, we're treated to a side-on view that doesn't quite reveal the whole enchilada, but doesn't leave much to the imagination either.

Clearly, EarthCruiser has a Hummer-specific pop-top camper in mind for this all-electric overlander. The shell appears to fit snugly against the truck's short bed and angled C-pillar, stretching all the way to the front of the cab. The roof lifts up for space above the truck, and it appears there's a porch at the rear.

As for potential off-road upgrades, the teaser photo doesn't reveal any obvious differences. The wheels look like factory items, and there's no discernable change in ride height. That's not necessarily a bad thing, as the GMC Hummer EV offers an adjustable suspension with a maximum ground clearance of 11.9 inches. 35-inch tires are part of the available off-road package, and we'll assume that package is present and accounted for on a vehicle designed for off-road adventures.

Of course, EarthCruiser is well known for building some properly massive adventure vehicles. If we're honest, previous overlanding rigs like the Terranova or any one of the dual-cab expedition vehicles we've seen make this GMC Hummer EV look downright tiny. Our prior experience with EarthCruiser also suggests this build will pack a crazy amount of camping amenities into a surprisingly small space.

The teaser states that EarthCruiser will handle the upfit, so it's unclear if interested buyers will purchase one straight through GMC. We also don't know exactly when an official debut will happen, aside from sometime in August. That said, Overland Expo Mountain West in Colorado starts on August 25. We wouldn't be the least bit surprised to see this rig unveiled there.