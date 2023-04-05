Listen to this article

The new Mini Countryman will go into production at the BMW Group Plant Leipzig in November 2023. We'll see the electric crossover debut before that but not quite yet. To build excitement for the premiere, the brand releases new images of the camouflaged vehicle and provides some additional technical details about it.

The EV will be available as the Countryman E with a single motor making 188 horsepower. The other choice will be the SE ALL4 trim with all-wheel drive from two motors producing a total of 308 hp. Later, there will be a high-performance John Cooper Works variant.

Gallery: Mini Countryman EV

41 Photos

This teaser mentions just one battery. It's a 64.7-kilowatt-hour pack that would provide an estimated 280 miles (450 kilometers) of range in Europe's WLTP test.

In a previous teaser, Mini indicates the Countryman E has a 54-kWh battery, and the SE uses a 64-kWh pack.

Dimensionally, the new Countryman is 5.12 inches (13 centimeters) longer than the current model for a total of 174.4 inches (442.9 cm). The height increases by nearly 2.36 inches (6.0 cm) to 63.5 inches (161.3 cm). It rides on the FAAR platform, which is also underneath the BMW iX1 EV.

Inside, recycled polyester from PET bottles and carpet remnants forms the dashboard, steering wheel, headliner, and floor mats.

The new Countryman will not only be available as an EV. Spy shots show combustion-powered variants testing. These models reportedly use a 1.5-liter three-cylinder and 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance.

Mini is also deep into the development of the 2025 Aceman EV. At 160.4 inches long and 59 inches tall, it's a bit smaller than the new Countryman. The model is coming in an E trim with a single motor making 176 hp, and it uses a 40-kWh battery providing an estimated 186-mile range in the WLTP test cycle. The SE grade boosts the power output to 215 hp, and a 54-kWh battery increases the driving distance on a charge to 249 miles. The Aceman would be solely available as an EV.

The Mini Cooper has electric powertrains on the way, too. It's part of the brand's strategy to become a fully electric brand by the end of this decade.