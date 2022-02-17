Mini is currently testing the next-generation Countryman in cold winter conditions and a camouflaged prototype was photographed by our spy gurus. There’s still a lot of disguise covering the exterior, though we can finally take a look at what’s happening inside the cabin of the fully revamped crossover.

The British manufacturer has taken the extra step to cover most of the dashboard, but we can already see the new Countryman will follow a proven formula when it comes to the overall layout. There’s a large round screen in the center and below that there are a few physical buttons for different functions.

Gallery: New Mini Countryman spy photos

17 Photos

We are happy to report there is a volume control knob and next to it is a switch that has an "Experiences" label. We suppose this is a shortcut for the vehicle’s driving modes and next to is the engine start/stop button. Other physical knobs control the hazard lights, rear heated window, and front window heater. The center console appears to have a floating design with a massive armrest likely also doubling as a small storage compartment.

There’s a second screen on the dashboard and it has an oval shape where the basic driving information will be displayed. The steering wheel has a familiar design, though we suppose this is not its final appearance as it could be adorned with chrome trim and a more prominent logo in the center. As a side note, there’s an emergency hammer in the center console but it's obviously not going to be part of the serial equipment.

The new Countryman will share its underpinnings with the next-generation BMW X1. The FAAR platform, an evolution of the UKL front-wheel-drive architecture, will allow for better packaging which, combined with the bigger dimensions of the new model, will result in more room for the passengers and a large cargo area.

Probably the most interesting piece of rumor about the new crossover is that a coupe-styled model could be launched. This could mean the Paceman will make a comeback after 2023 but it’s too early to confirm this information.