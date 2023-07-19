The Alfa Romeo 4C brought the Italian brand back to the United States, not counting the handful of 8C Competizione supercars in the country. The 4C entered production in 2013, and Alfa decided to celebrate the now-defunct sports car for its 10th anniversary by showing off three Designer's Cut project ideas. The company will sell a commemorative one-off in the future using these vehicles as inspiration.

Alessandro Maccolini from the Centro Stile Alfa Romeo will create the unique 4C. He was the head of design for the original model when conceiving it over a decade ago. "To make this one-off based on the 4C, I have identified three aesthetic features to take inspiration from," he said in the announcement of this project.

The red 4C Tributo expresses the brand's "premium sportiness," according to the company. The crimson color also has a long legacy of appearing on the brand's performance vehicles. The bronze-colored wheels add an exciting contrast to the bright body.

The 4C Corsa has a matte gray body and black wheels. The excitement of racing inspires this look.

Finally, the 4C Leggenda is about the brand's history. The body is light blue, and there are white wheels.

Maccolini's inspirations appear to take the 4C and apply different color and wheel combinations. There are no body modifications or mentions of the cabin or powertrain tweaks.

Whether the Designer's Cut production vehicle would have more extensive changes or stick with these simple tweaks is unclear. Alfa Romeo isn't saying when the unique 4C premieres.

Alfa showed off the concept for the 4C at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show. Maccolini wanted to evoke the classic 33 Stradale while taking elements from the more recent 8C Competizione. He left elements of the carbon-fiber center cell exposed to emphasize the vehicle's low eight and technology.

The 4C exclusively came with a 1.75-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. In the United States, the engine made 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The only gearbox choice was a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The coupe and convertible reached 60 mph in the mid-4.0-second range.

Alfa Romeo retired the 4C Coupe from the US after the 2018 model year, delivering over 1,700 examples during the production run. The company announced the 4C Spider's death in 2019.