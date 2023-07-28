McLaren launched the 765LT as a special version of the 720S. The automaker planned to produce just 765 examples of the long-tail variant, so few are out there. However, the supercar hasn’t escaped the aftermarket scene, with various upgrades available.

This example wears a wrap from a company called Fostla.de Concepts based in Hannover, Germany, and it compliments the car’s existing carbon-fiber elements, like the mirror caps. A dash of orange helps accent the front splitter, side blades, front trunk, roof, wing, and rear diffuser.

Gallery: McLaren 765LT By Novitec

16 Photos

The supercar also gets upgraded carbon-fiber elements from Novitec to enhance its appearance with the wrap, which is Badlands Green in color and contrasts nicely with the carbon fiber and orange. The 765LT wears a new N-Largo trunk lid and roof scoop. The car also receives inserts for the side air intakes.

The McLaren wears MC3 forged, staggered 20- and 21-inch rims with center locks developed with Vossen for the supercar. They measure a foot wide at the wear, wrapped in 255/20ZR20 and 325/25ZR21 rubber. Novitec springs lower the 765LT by approximately .078 inches (20 millimeters), bringing the chassis closer to the new wheels.

McLaren revealed the 765LT in March 2020, just before the pandemic. It launched with the automaker’s 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which made 755 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The car channeled power through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox that popped off shifts quicker than the 720S.

A strict diet cut 176 pounds from the 765LT over the 720S, allowing it to launch to 60 miles per hour in 2.7 seconds. It can hit 124 mph in 7.2 seconds, and McLaren planned to produce just 765 long tails. It weighs 2,709 pounds dry, thanks to the addition of new carbon-fiber components, titanium exhaust, and thinner glass.

Revised body components like the front bumper, front splitter, rear diffuser, and side blades helped increase the car’s downforce by 25 percent. They worked in conjunction with the wider front track (0.24 inches) to improve the supercar’s handling. McLaren corralled all that power with carbon-ceramic rotors and calipers from the Senna.

In the summer of 2021, the automaker launched the 765LT Spider. It was just as capable as the coupe, with the same engine and specs. McLaren planned to make 765 examples of the convertibles, too, which could lower its roof in 11 seconds at speeds of up to 31 miles per hour.

McLaren is ending production of the 720S at the end of this year, completing 765LT production, too. The 750S will succeed the supercar, and we hope McLaren has a host of variants in the works as we’d like to see a next-generation longtail.