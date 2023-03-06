Listen to this article

Lamborghini launched the Huracan Tecnica nearly a year ago, in early April 2022. It bridged the gap between the Evo and the STO, receiving several tweaks, and the aftermarket specialist Novitec has some upgrades ready to offer on the model.

The upgradable goodies from Novitec subtly revamp the supercar's already sporty appearance with precision changes. At the front, Novitec left the front fascia stock, but it did replace the front lid with a proprietary piece. It features slits on the outer edges that direct air through the hood via integrated ducts. This helps stabilize the Huracan at high speeds.

Novitec added new rocker panels along the sides, which help visually lower the car and feature integrated intakes that cool the rear brakes. The tuner goes further by offering aftermarket suspension options that further drop its ride height. One set of sports springs lowers the car by 35 millimeters (1.3 inches). The other, an aluminum coilover setup developed in cooperation with KW, reduces the vehicle's height by the same amount while offering 14 selectable damping settings.

Novitec left the Lamborghini's naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine alone. It continues to make the same 630 horsepower and 417 pound-feet of torque. The automaker routes the engine's power through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox to the supercar's rear wheels.

However, the tuner does offer owners an option to change the engine's exhaust note. Novitec offers a high-performance exhaust system in either stainless steel or Inconel, with the Inconel also available with 999 fine gold plating for added thermal insulation. The exhaust system integrates Tecnica's hexagonal tailpipes from Lamborghini.

Those rear wheels are larger than the fronts, measuring 21 inches to the front's 20. The rear tires are also wider than the production Tecnica, helping improve the car's handling. The staggered wheels come from Vossen and are available in 72 colors with either polished or brushed surface finishes.

Novitec didn't offer many details about the interior, but the specialist does provide a range of options to meet customer needs. The company offers various leather and Alcantara color choices that customers can use to customize their cars further.