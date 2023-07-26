We are just one day away from Ford revealing the Mustang Dark Horse R. The latest teaser is a video from the Blue Oval that shows the race car in motion, but it only offers glimpses of the coupe in the short clip.

The automaker first announced the hardcore Dark Horse R when it revealed the S650 Mustang in September 2022. We learned then that Ford would base the track-only car on the Dark Horse S that it also announced, another racing variant of the new pony car.

The Dark Horse R will inherit all the racing content Ford adds to the S, like the upgraded brake system and Multimatic DSSV dampers. The S has hood pins, front and rear tow hooks, an adjustable rear wing, and an upgraded exhaust system.

Inside, Ford will pack the safety features with a full FIA-certified safety cage, a race seat with safety belts, a quick-disconnect steering wheel, safety nets, and a fire suppression system. There could be additional goodies exclusive to the car, which we should learn about with its reveal.

The video doesn’t provide a clear look at the car, but we can see its livery, similar to the one seen on the other racing Mustangs. There’s a shot of the car’s rear taillights, wing, and front grille but not much else.

The Dark Horse R isn’t the only race-ready Mustang coming from Ford. The automaker plans to develop no fewer than six racing derivatives with this model generation, destined to compete in NASCAR, NHRA Factory X, and other racing series.

The automaker revealed the Mustang GT3 ahead of this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, which used the Mustang Dark Horse as a starting point for the car’s development. The GT3 received new bodywork and a host of other performance upgrades. A M-Sport-built 5.4-liter V8 based on Ford’s Coyote motor resides under the hood, which pairs with a rear-mounted transaxle gearbox.

The previous teaser depicted the car’s rear end with a sketch, showing off the wing and quad exhaust system. Ford will fully reveal the Mustang Dark Horse R on Thursday, July 27, at 7 p.m. ET. Stay tuned to not miss all the exciting details about Ford’s latest Mustang race car.