Ford has a surprise debut at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, and it's suggestively called the Mustang Mach-E Rally. The new model marks the first time in nearly six decades that the Mustang nameplate is being associated with rallying.

Designed to go where a Mustang never has gone before – where the asphalt ends and the dirt road begins – the Mustang Mach-E Rally is the first rally-inspired electric SUV from Ford.

The automaker hasn't provided any details about the vehicle yet, but it has released several photos that show the EV wearing a custom full body wrap with "Mach-E Rally" decals on the sides.

A closer look at the images reveals some interesting details. Those include the rally-style roof spoiler adorned with a white Mustang logo on each side, the custom faux grille integrating two additional round lights, the red tow hook at the front, the white rally-style wheels shod with BF Goodrich Trail Terrain T/A tires, and the mud guards.

The front and rear bumpers look quite similar to those from the Mustang Mach-E GT. Inside, the Mach-E Rally looks almost identical to the Mach E-GT as well, though it features cream elements on the front seat backs, steering wheel, and dashboard, as well as carbon fiber-like trim on the lower part of the dash.

Gallery: 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally

7 Photos

Ford didn't reveal any powertrain specs, but if the styling similarities with the Mach-E GT translate into the drivetrain department, the Mach-E Rally would get a dual-motor powertrain that delivers 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and 600 pound-feet (813 Newton-meters) of torque. In the Mach-E GT, that's enough for a 0-60 mph time in 3.8 seconds.

Starting today, the rally-flavored electric SUV will run up the Goodwood hill with former World Rally champion and current M-Sport Ford Puma Hybrid Rally driver Ott Tänak behind the wheel.

This will allow enthusiasts and onlookers to get a good look at the Mustang Mach-E Rally and see it in action – albeit on tarmac only.

‌"Mustang Mach-E took the freedom and fun of Mustang and made it free from emissions. Now with Mustang Mach-E Rally, we're providing our customers the freedom to venture off the asphalt and beyond the beaten path." Darren Palmer, Vice President, Electric Vehicle Programs, Ford Model e

Ford says the Mustang Mach-E Rally will be available to order starting this fall, first in the United States and Europe.