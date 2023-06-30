Remember the Rapide E and Lagonda Vision Concept? Pictured below, the two were supposed to spearhead Aston Martin's EV ambitions but both projects were ultimately canceled. Fast forward to 2023, the Gaydon-based marque is more determined than ever to sell zero-emission cars. It's also doing a lot better financially now thanks to major investments. To set the stage for an inevitable electric future, it's teaming up with Lucid.

As announced earlier this week, future EVs will use electric motors and battery modules from Lucid. Aston Martin chairman Lawrence Stroll told Automotive News Europe there are plans to introduce four EVs in the coming years, with the first one earmarked for a 2025 launch. The adjacent official design sketch is rather vague, but ANE believes it depicts a coupe-styled SUV. These upcoming EVs will all be additions to the range rather than replacing existing ICE models.

Aston Martin Lagonda Vision Concept and Rapide E in London showroom

The new EVs will be underpinned by a dedicated architecture developed in-house by Aston Martin. The modular platform will serve as the backbone for an SUV, a grand tourer, a sports car, and a new hypercar. By the end of the decade, Aston Martin wants to fully electrify its core range. Meanwhile, the Valhalla will become its first plug-in hybrid model when it launches in 2024. Two years later, all model lines will offer either a hybrid or pure electric version.

Although the Aston Martin and Lucid tie-up was announced just a few days ago, Lawrence Stroll says the two have been having talks for about a year. As to why the British high-end brand decided to collaborate with the California-based EV marque, AM's head honcho says "Lucid represented far and away the best existing mature technology with the highest level of horsepower and smallest battery height."

Lucid – which will have a 3.7 percent stake in Aston Martin – has engineered the tech for a tri-motor setup. In the $249,000 Air Sapphire, the hardware is good for over 1,200 horsepower, which enables the large luxury sedan to hit 60 mph in just 1.89 seconds and max out at over 200 mph.

Lucid is one of the several automakers supplying components to Aston Martin. Future models will use seat and HVAC parts from Geely while the deal with Mercedes to get the twin-turbo AMG V8 as well as an electrical architecture and electric drivetrains will continue.