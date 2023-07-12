The Aston Martin Valour debuted just a day ago, and the British brand has already added the model to its configurator. The company is only making 110 of them, so even if you can't buy one, here's a chance to design your perfect version.

Aston Martin offers so many paint choices that it groups them into Blacks & Greys, Purples & Blues, Greens, Reds, Bronzes & Oranges, and Silvers & Whites. The colors vary from dark and understated to bright and flashy. We selected Digital Violet because it was so eye-catching.

Gallery: Aston Martin Valour

19 Photos

In addition to the body color, there are several exterior trim choices. Customers can decide whether the roof is the same color as the paint, black, or exposed carbon fiber. There are similar options for the side stills and front fender vents. The grille is available in all black or with metallic crossbars. There's only one wheel design but with three finish options.

The choices for outfitting the interior are similarly vast. Occupants sit in either carbon-fiber performance seats or more comfortable-looking Sports Plus chairs. There are dozens of leather colors available. Plus, buyers can select the shades for the trim and seatbelts. The gear knob comes in aluminum, walnut wood, or polished titanium.

The Valour offers amenities to ensure occupants are comfortable in the limited-run machine. A heated steering wheel is available. The car comes standard with 16-way power seats, and ventilation for the chairs is an option.

The Valour honors Aston Martin's 110 years in business. The styling takes inspiration from Vantage models from the 1970s and '80s, but the closest similarities are with the Victor from 2020 (see below).

Power comes from a twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 that makes 705 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque. The engine sends power to a six-speed manual, and there's a limited-slip differential for the rear axle. The suspension features adaptive dampers, and there are carbon-ceramic brakes.

Aston Martin hasn't released any pricing info for the Valour. Production starts in the third quarter of 2023, and the company expects to deliver the first one before the end of the year. Let's see if any buyers are brave enough to specify one in the available vibrant body colors.