When Porsche unveiled the 2024 Cayenne, the lineup was once again topped by the Turbo GT. Going forward, this high-performance version will have its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 massaged to deliver an extra 19 hp (14 kW) for a grand total of 650 hp (485 kW). It's enough muscle for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 190 mph (305 km/h). There's one problem – you can't buy it in Europe. Why? Due to stricter emissions regulations.

The good news is that Porsche is planning an indirect substitute with a plug-in hybrid V8 model. It doesn't have a name yet, so it's unclear whether it'll be once again called the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid or not. We do know it'll become the most powerful Cayenne ever made by offering a combined output of over 700 hp. For the sake of clarity, it'll have more than 700 PS, which works out to 690 hp. That's still about 20 electrified ponies more than the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid had.

As far as torque is concerned, the total output will exceed the 900 Nm (664 pound-feet) offered by the old Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid. The ICE will be good for over 500 hp while the e-motor is going to deliver nearly 200 hp. The latter will feed off an upgraded battery with a capacity increased by over 30 percent and support for faster charging.

It'll do over 186 mph (300 km/h), or slightly more than its predecessor (183 mph or 295 km/h). While the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint time isn't mentioned, the old one needed 3.8 seconds. One must wonder whether the upgraded plug-in hybrid setup is earmarked for the electrified Lamborghini Urus coming in 2024 considering the two SUVs are mechanically related by sharing the MLB Evo platform.

It seems we'll have to wait a bit until the official reveal. With IAA Munich set for early September, Porsche could decide to bring the plug-in hybrid V8 Cayenne there to showcase the pricey crown jewel of the European variant.