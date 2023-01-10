Listen to this article

It's been more than two years since Hennessey unveiled the Venom F5 with the promise it would smash the 300-mph barrier. However, a top-speed run still hasn't happened as the fastest we've seen the hypercar go was nearly a year ago when it did 271.6 mph (437.1 km/h). Pushing the 1,817-horsepower machine to the maximum is still on the agenda, and an attempt to dethrone the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ could take place within the next 12 months.

In an interview with Top Gear magazine, John Hennessey suggested a two-way run could take place on one of the new highways currently under construction in Texas where the company calls home. Why hasn't it happened already? The tuner/hypercar maker says it's been busy ramping up production of the Venom F5 after assembling one car in 2020, two more in 2021, and 10 units last year.

Hennessey Venom F5 Lausanne Silver

Ideally, Hennessey needs a "five- or seven-mile stretch of flat, straight highway" and the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds in Florida where the Venom F5 did 271.6 mph last year is not long enough to truly max out the hypercar. The highway in Nevada where the Koenigsegg Agera RS averaged 277.87 mph (446.97 km/h) and reached 284.55 mph (457.94 km/h) in late 2017 is apparently not wide and flat enough as a "bad gust of wind would make it tricky for the driver."

The unrestricted Bugatti Chiron Super Sport went faster than both by hitting 304.77 mph (490.48 km/h) in 2019 at the Volkswagen Group's test track at Ehra-Lessien in Lower Saxony. However, the Molsheim brand did the run in only one direction, and John Hennessey told TG he intends to have the Venom F5 go both ways.

In the meantime, Hennessey unveiled this week a Venom F5 Revolution serving as a track-focused derivative of the coupe with more downforce. The new version follows last year's unveiling of the Venom F5 Roadster, which much like the standard coupe, it's been advertised with a top speed in excess of 300 mph (483 km/h).