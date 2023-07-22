The first and second-generation Corvettes made an indelible mark on automotive history. First introduced by Chevrolet in 1953, they offered a distinctly American take on the sports cars of the time, capturing the hearts and minds of people everywhere. Today these cars are worth north of $100,000 in mint condition, making barn finds like the ones in this video so alluring.

This video, produced by Colture, on his YouTube channel, starts with extracting a C1 Chevrolet Corvette. It's actually the second one in the series, with the first starting with a walk around the property, showing multiple Corvettes abandoned outside under tarps and inside a barn, including a 1961 or 1962 race car.

The C1 Corvette is a 1958 to 1960 model with quad headlamps and a rounded tail, but it's hard to tell what year it is or even what color it is because it's missing most of the exterior hardware. Despite the missing chrome, headlamps, bumpers, and grille, it appears to be a solid car worthy of restoration. It even comes with an original removable hardtop which made driving the C1 Corvette more enjoyable all year round.

With the help of a John Deere tractor, a winch, and some help, the C1 Corvette is loaded onto a flatbed trailer. The second car is a C2 roadster, also with a hardtop that stubbornly yields to attempts to extract it. The rear wheels are locked up, and the engine isn't even mounted; it's just sitting on top of the front suspension, putting pressure on the steering rack so the front wheels won't steer.

Finally, the C2 Corvette roadster is dragged into the light of day and loaded on a trailer. Covered in dirt and bird droppings, it gets a pressure wash which reveals the car's blue paint. The color is darker than the popular Nassau Blue and looks more like Laguna Blue.

It's fun to think about what engine could be swapped into the C2 Corvette, assuming the current one isn't salvageable. A modern LS motor is the most popular choice, but we've seen C2 Corvettes converted to electric power and even one with a Lamborghini V10.