An unfortunate, terrifying fire occurred earlier today at Lydden Hill in the UK, affecting the world of rallycross and in particular, Special One Racing. Fortunately, there are no reports of injuries resulting from the blaze. However, the team's Delta Evo-e RX electric rally cars were destroyed, among many other things.

At this time, there's very little information available regarding the fire. A video shared on Instagram from _rallycross_ shows the Special One Racing trailer and cars in the paddock fully engulfed by flames. Shells of two cars with their classic Lancia Delta shapes are visible and easily recognizable in the smoke and flames. The Instagram post states the team lost all its apparel in the fire as well.

At this time, it's unknown if this weekend's race at Lydden Hill will be delayed or canceled. The FIA and the World Rallycross Championship issued the following statement regarding the incident:

"A fire broke out in the Special ONE Racing team area at Lydden Hill this morning ahead of the FIA World Rallycross Championship event at the track. Fire crews are on-site. The venue is not open to the public today and no injuries have been reported. Further updates will be communicated as we continue to assess and monitor the situation."

The Delta Evo-e RX debuted back in 2021 for racing action in the World Rallycross Championship. Built by GCK Motorsport, the cars look very much like the classic Delta Integrale but are built on a new chassis that incorporates two electric motors. At launch, the cars produced 671 horsepower and 649 pound-feet of torque, driving all four wheels. 14 cars were slated for the championship, and plans for road-going versions were announced as well.

There's no word yet from Special One Racing on the extent of damage to the cars and the team's equipment, but it doesn't look good. Nine-time WRC champion Sebastian Loeb and veteran racer Guerlain Chicherit are drivers for the team; they are presently holding 8th and 9th spots in the 2023 standings. This weekend's event is number five in a nine-race season that concludes in Hong Kong on November 12.