The last ten or so years haven't been great for the Lancia enthusiasts. The once fabled Italian automaker was limited to just a single model sold exclusively at its home market. However, the future seems bright for the brand as it will undergo a complete overhaul in the next few years under the Stellantis umbrella. Until that happens, let’s take a look at its glorious past once again. This time around, with the help from Manhart.

The tuning specialists from Wuppertal aren’t synonymous with projects based on Italian cars but under its Manhart Classic Cars division, the company unveils its own take on the legendary Lancia Delta Integrale. More precisely, the car you see depicted in the gallery below is based on the Delta HF Integrale 16V, which made its first public appearance at the 1989 Geneva Motor Show before making its winning debut at the 1989 San Remo Rally.

Gallery: Lancia Delta Integrale by Manhart

34 Photos

In standard form, the 2.0-liter turbo engine under the hood had 197 horsepower (147 kilowatts) at 5,500 rpm and 220 pound-feet (298 Newton-meters) of torque. Manhart gives the four-pot software optimizations in addition to hardware upgrades such as a new turbo kit, forged pistons and connecting rods, a new Catcams camshaft, a new Bosch fuel pump, and an upgraded radiator and fan. The stock exhaust system is replaced by a new 3.5-inch exhaust pipe with two tailpipe finishers at the back.

The result is rather impressive. The 2.0-liter mill now generates 375 hp (276 kW) and 405 lb-ft (550 Nm) of twist. The power is sent to all four wheels through an updated five-speed manual transmission, now featuring Group N components. Making the connection between the gearbox and the engine is an uprated Sachs clutch. Other hardware tweaks include stiffer and lower suspension, as well as a Manhart Evo brake kit with four-piston Brembo calipers at the front on 380-millimeter discs. The car sits on period-specific 17-inch OZ Racing Rallye wheels.

Visually, the Manhart-tuned Delta Integrale differs from the stock car by its new roof spoiler on the outside. Inside the cabin, there are new seats wrapped in Alcantara leather in the center sections, as well as a new steering wheels and special floor mats.