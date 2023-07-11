The ninth-generation Volkswagen Passat will celebrate its world premiere this fall but with a simplified lineup as the midsize family car is going to be sold strictly as a wagon. In the meantime, the folks from Wolfsburg are providing a comprehensive preview of the revamped model, which will be among the first VW-badged cars to ride on the MQB Evo platform, alongside the 2024 Tiguan. In fact, the two models will share most of the hardware.

At 4917 millimeters (193.5 inches) long, the new Passat Variant will be 144 mm (5.6 in) longer than its predecessor. A good chunk of that stretch can be found in the wheelbase, elongated by 50 mm (1.96 in) to 2841 mm (111.8 in). Width is up by 20 mm (0.7 in) to 1852 mm (72.9 in) and height has ever so slightly increased by 7 mm (0.2 in) to 1482 mm (58.3 in).

2024 Volkswagen Passat preview

41 Photos

Thanks to its increased footprint, the next-generation model offers an additional 50 mm (1.9 in) of legroom. With the rear seats in place, cargo capacity has jumped by 40 liters (1.4 cubic feet) to 690 liters (24.3 cu ft). Fold the bench and the volume increases by 140 liters (4.9 cu ft) compared to the old Passat wagon to 1,920 liters (67.8 cu ft). For the sake of clarity, the cargo volume is calculated by loading items up to the height of the rear seat backrest.

What we said about the 2024 Tiguan when the crossover was teased about a month ago generally applies to the 2024 Passat as well. Both get a fully digital instrument cluster measuring 10.25 inches along with a tablet-like 12.9-inch infotainment. At an additional cost, the latter can be upgraded to a 15-inch touchscreen. Speaking of features that cost extra, a head-up display projecting information straight onto the windscreen will be offered as well.

The similarities continue underneath the hood where VW intends to install a variety of gasoline, mild-hybrid gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The PHEVs will offer a combined output from 201 hp (150 kW) to 268 hp (200 kW) and an electric range of up to 75 miles (120 km). The German brand doesn't go into details about the battery, only saying it supports DC charging.

Just like the revamped Tiguan, VW intends to sell the new Passat Variant with DCC Pro, which represents an evolution of the company's adaptive chassis tech. Within fractions of a second, the most suitable damping is calculated and adjusted for each wheel thanks to quicker two-valve shock absorbers. Doing so reduces vibrations to increase comfort on bumpy roads.

The 2024 Passat will have optional matrix LED headlights with a high beam powerful enough to illuminate the road ahead by as much as 500 meters (1,640 feet). In the case of the Tiguan, it's getting the more sophisticated HD matrix headlight technology shared with the fancier Touareg facelift. At the back, the forthcoming wagon will follow the latest automotive design trends by featuring an LED light bar connecting the taillights.

The next-gen Passat will be joined by the mechanically related 2024 Skoda Superb. Unlike the long-roof-only VW, the equivalent Czech model will continue in both sedan (technically, it's a liftback/hatchback) and wagon body styles. All three MQB Evo-based cars will be assembled in Bratislava, Slovakia.