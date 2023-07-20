The 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto is the automaker's latest halo car. It replaces the Aventador, bringing fresh styling and cutting-edge hybrid technology to the model. It won't launch in the US until near the end of the year, and when it does, owners will have aftermarket upgrades already available from DMC. The aftermarket specialist has launched two carbon-fiber body kits for the car.

The two kits – Molto Veloce and Schumacher – have their most significant differences at the rear. The Schumacher features the larger rear wing, with a twin-post, swan-neck setup. The St. Agata bull is machined into the wing along with "1 of 88," as DMC only plans to produce 88 examples of the Schumacher wing. The Molto Veloce wing is smaller but no less wild in its design, just like the rest of the car's carbon-fiber bits.

Gallery: Lamborghini Revuelto “Molto Veloce,” “Schumacher” Body Kits By DMC

30 Photos

The two aero packages include a new front splitter reminiscent of Lamborghini's SVJ variants. DMC also redesigned the front fenders that feature functional carbon-fiber air vents. The doors receive extra carbon accents, while the tuner adorns the rear with a larger and more aggressive rear diffuser.

The Revuelto features a hybrid powertrain that pairs an all-new naturally aspirated V12 engine with three electric motors. The total output is 1,001 horsepower, with the engine alone developing 813 hp, but DMC offers an upgrade that wrings out an extra 88 hp.

The extra power certainly won't hurt the performance stats. The stock Revuelto can sprint from zero to 62 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds and blasts past the 124-mph mark in less than 7 seconds. It has a top speed of over 217 mph, offering about six miles of pure electric mobility.

The extra bit of power comes with an upgraded ZESAD titanium exhaust system. At all four corners are AL13 forged wheels. The stock Revuelto comes from the factory with bespoke Bridgestone Potenza and Blizzak tires.

DMC offers both body kits for $88,888. If you don't want both, you will have to shell out $49,990, and at the price, it might makes sense to get both. Lamborghini hasn't announced the Revuelto's pricing just yet.

Still, considering the Aventador started at more than $500,000, we expect its replacement to cost about the same, making the $90,000 feel cheap by comparison. The power bump, exhaust system, and wheels are part of an extra performance package.