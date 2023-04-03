Listen to this article

In building the 1,001-horsepower Revuelto, Lamborghini has literally created a new segment within its model lineup – the High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV). For the designers at Sant'Agata Bolognese, that meant skipping all off-the-shelf tire options in favor of something specific for the Revuelto's performance profile. And for that, the Italian automaker once again turned to Bridgestone for a solution.

The result is two different options for very different conditions, starting with a special run of Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires that measure up to a massive 355/25-ZRF22 on the rear. For reference, that's right there with the Bugatti Chiron and the Revuelto's predecessor, the Aventador, as among the widest tires you can get on a factory production car. That's what you get on the optioned-up wheel set, staggered with 21 inchers at the front and 22s on the rear. Standard tires are still mega-wide, however, with 345/30-ZR21s on the back and 265/35 Bridgestone Potenzas on the front.

While having a bespoke high-performance summer tire for a new supercar isn't that uncommon, Bridgestone also created a special set of its well-known Blizzak snow tires for those who want all-season fun in their Revuelto. As an optional extra, buyers can add Blizzak LM005 tires that are just as wide as the stock Potenza Sports. Yes, you can have a Lamborghini with snow tires measuring 345 millimeters wide... from the factory.

Bridgestone says the tires were developed and manufactured in Italy using both virtual and real-world situations to get the performance Lamborghini was looking for. With an all-wheel-drive powertrain combining a screaming new V12 with three electric motors, tire choice is obviously very important in making use of that power.

Most recently, Bridgestone was also tasked with creating a special high-performance supercar tire with all-terrain capability, leading to the Dueler AT002 used on the Huracan Sterrato.

"We are particularly pleased to be working with Bridgestone as our exclusive tire partner once again," said Lamborghini Marketing Director Cristian Mastro. "This partnership on the new Revuelto continues our strong collaboration with Bridgestone on our supercars, following the recent development of custom-engineered Bridgestone tires for Huracán STO, EVO, Tecnica, and Sterrato models."