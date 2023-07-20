In May this year, ABT Sportsilne unveiled the RS6 Legacy Edition to honor two decades of RS6 history. The German tuning firm now continues the line with the RS7 Legacy Edition, which, in turn, celebrates the 10th anniversary of the performance liftback. Limited to just 200 units, ABT’s take on the RS7 features visual and performance upgrades that match the go-fast wagon from a few months ago.

The matte grey RS7 you see depicted in the gallery below comes with ABT’s turbocharger kit and new intercoolers, as well as custom engine software. The car is based on the European specification of the speedy liftback, which has 621 horsepower (463 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque in stock form. After modifications at the tuning shop, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 now generates 750 hp (559 kW) and 723 pound-feet (980 Nm). Those numbers match the output of the RS6 Legacy Edition.

Gallery: Audi RS7 by ABT

22 Photos

The vehicle rides lower to the ground thanks to suspension upgrades including coilover springs and stabilizers on both the front and rear axles. New 22-inch forged alloy wheels in gloss black finish fitted with Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport tires in 295/30 size can be seen on all four corners. With all the tweaks, ABT promises “superior handling on dry roads and extremely balanced performance on wet roads.”

Of course, the performance boost comes with a matching aggressive exterior look. Aero elements made of carbon fiber can be seen on the front fascia, around the side skirts, and at the back. There’s also a small carbon fiber spoiler attached to the boot lid, as well as new side mirror caps made of the same ultra-durable material. Enhanced sound performance is generated by four 4.016-inch (102-millimeter) diameter circular outlets integrated into the rear diffuser.

ABT wants at least $113,265 (102,600 euros) for the RS7 Legacy Edition. However, this price doesn’t seem to include the price of the donor car, which starts at $127,800 for the 2024 model year in the United States. The tuning firm plans to assemble just 200 units of the special package.