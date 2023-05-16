Battery-electric vehicles are our likely future. However, before the batteries take over, automakers will continue to produce combustion-powered cars. That’s true at Mercedes as it prepares to launch the 2024 AMG GT Coupe, which displayed its raucous exhaust note in a new spy video that captured several two-door test vehicles roaring around the Nurburgring race track.

The powertrain range remains a mystery, but we expect an E Performance version to sit at the top of the range that pairs a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine with an electric motor. The entire setup produces a bonkers 831 horsepower and over 1,000 pound-feet of torque in the four-door Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance and could be as potent in the coupe. Previous spy shots revealed a charging port on the model’s rear bumper.

The new AMG GT Coupe will be mechanically similar to the new SL, meaning the SL55 and SL63 engine lineup could carry over to the coupe with few changes. The brand’s 4.0-liter V8 makes 469 hp and 577 hp, respectively, in the pair, and we could see a range of engine options offered.

The SL43 also hides the brand’s M139 turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder under its hood with mild-hybrid assist. The engine makes 381 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque, which isn’t as exciting as having over 800 hp, but such a model would likely lower the entry-level price.

The coupes in the video are wearing camouflage, but the coverings can’t hide the model’s svelte shape. It looks similar to the SL, but there will be some distinct styling differences across the front and rear fascias. We haven’t seen inside just yet, but we expect to find even more similarities throughout the cabin.

Our spy photographers have captured the AMG GT Coupe testing in public for over a year, which makes us think – hope – that its reveal is near. We expect the new car to be a 2024 model-year vehicle, so we should see it debut before the end of the year, possibly breaking cover at this year’s IAA Munich show in September. The new Mercedes likely wouldn’t go on sale until early 2024.