The 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS and 2021 Cayenne GTS Coupe arrive to give customers a new, performance-oriented choice slotting between the existing S and Turbo trim levels. Both go on sale this fall in the United States. Pricing starts at $107,300 for the Cayenne GTS and $110,500 for the GTS Coupe (both figures are before the $1,350 destination fee).

Both models pack a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 making 453 horsepower (338 kilowatts) and 457 pound-feet (620 Newton-meters). The engine attaches to an eight-speed automatic transmission and runs through an all-wheel-drive system. The Cayenne GTS Coupe comes standard with the Sport Chrono Package that has Porsche's Performance Start launch control so that it can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.2 seconds. The tech is optional on the regular Cayenne GTS, and it hits 60 mph in 4.5 seconds without it. Both variants have a top speed of 168 mph (270 kph).

For a more aggressive ride, the Cayenne GTS variants get Porsche Active Suspension Management dampers. They drop the ride height by 1.18 inches (30 millimeters) compared to a Cayenne S.

Gallery: 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS

13 Photos

Both GTS models come standard with a sport exhaust featuring a pair of circular outlets at each corner and a diffuser running between them. However, GTS Coupe buyers have the option of the Lightweight Sport Package that includes a pair of larger, oval-shaped pipes exiting from the center, and the company says this setup is louder, too.

Aesthetically, the GTS Cayennes comes standard with the Sport Design package, in addition to black trim for the front air intakes, window trim, and emblems. The vehicles also have LED headlights and tinted taillights. They ride on 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels with a satin black finish.

Inside, Alcantara covers the center of the seats, center console, door panels, and headliner. There's also black, brushed aluminum trim. The standard chairs in front have eight-way adjustments and taller bolsters.

Motor1.com will have an opportunity to drive the new Cayenne GTS before the end of the month. Look forward to finding out how it feels to get behind the wheel of a performance-focused, yet not range-topping crossover.