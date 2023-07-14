With a length of 198.8 inches (5,050 millimeters), the Dodge Aspen in coupe form isn’t exactly a compact car by today’s standards. Back in the 1970s though, the Aspen and the almost identical Plymouth Volare were marketed as compact cars and were developed during an era in which the American automakers were trying to downsize their cars and make them lighter and more efficient. The Aspen / Volare duo succeeded the Plymouth Valiant and Dodge Dart and quickly became popular among customers in what was a rather turbulent decade for the Chrysler-owned brands.

Not only the Aspen was more efficient than its predecessor but it was also roomier and more comfortable. The new front suspension design improved both the ride quality and the car’s handling. The price, in turn, was pretty attractive, alluring 189,900 customers to buy the Aspen during its first year on the market. In 1976, 255,008 examples of the Volare were also delivered. Even though the sales of the Aspen peaked in 1977 (266,012 units), the model remained relatively popular for the next few years constantly managing to shift more than 100,000 units until its final year on the market (1980) when just 67,318 cars were sold.

Not everything was perfect, though. Customers quickly discovered their cars experience body rust within just a couple of years on the market. Engine and transmission problems weren’t rare, especially during the early years of production – in 1976 alone, there were at least eight serious recalls for the model. Chrysler fixed most of issues for the 1978, 1979, and 1980 model years, though it was already too late for the Aspen’s reputation to be saved. Ultimately, the automaker decided to cancel both the Aspen and the Volare after the duo became the most recalled automotive product at the time thanks to its poor quality.

That doesn’t mean the Aspen isn’t a sought-after car these days. It is surely not as expensive and rare as some of Dodge's most popular models but examples in good condition are hard to find. But the guy from the video at the top of this page bought an original 1979 Aspen with just 29,734 miles on the odometer in August last year. The long 45-minute video represents his owner's experience after one year in his garage. The car hasn’t been restored and still “drives and looks how it did 44 years ago.” How does it feel more than four decades after it was produced and with just around 31,000 miles? The answer is in the video.