Brabus celebrates company founder Bodo Buschmann by building a tuned Mercedes-AMG SL63 that makes 700 horsepower and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. The Brabus 750 Bodo Buschmann Edition is limited to just 25 units. Each costs the equivalent of $369,916 (336,500 euros).

The latest SL63 has a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 making 577 hp and 590 lb-ft from the factory. This means Brabus extracts an additional 123 hp and 74 lb-ft out of the powerplant by installing its PowerXtra B40S-750 performance upgrade and 52-millimeter turbos. A stainless steel exhaust with four carbon/titanium tailpipes and multiple sound modes.

Gallery: Brabus 750 Bodo Buschmann Edition 1 of 25 Mercedes-AMG SL63

The additional power lets the Brabus 750 accelerate to 62 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds, and the top speed has an electronic limit of 196 mph. The stock SL63 needs 3.6 seconds to reach 62 and has the same 196 mph max velocity.

Brabus adds a subtle carbon-fiber body kit with a new front fascia, trunk lip spoiler, and rear diffuser. We don't see many tuners using three-spoke wheels these days, but the Bodo Buschmann Edition wears them. They measure 21 inches in front and 22 inches at the back.

The company applies its Masterpiece treatment to the interior. This includes quilted and embossed black leather and carbon-fiber trim. Bodo Buschmann's signature appears on the badge adorning the center console.

Bodo Buschmann founded Brabus in 1977. He had a soft spot for the SL-Class, especially the ones from the 1990s, like the company's tuned 7.3 S making 574 hp and 571 lb-ft.

Brabus isn't the only tuner working on the new SL63. Mansory offers the SL 700 R Limited that makes 707 hp and 689 lb-ft by fitting a new intercooler, air filter, and software upgrades. Tweaks to the nine-speed automatic provide quicker gear changes. There's a more aggressive body kit, too.

Fostla ignores the powertrain upgrades and focuses on aesthetic tweaks. It combines a Frozen Anthracite Matt wrap and a vibrant Tiffany Blue leather upholstery.

Take a tour inside the new SL63 in this video: